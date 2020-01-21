App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leader Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

Singh's membership was due to end on August 1, 2022, and he had become a member of the Rajya Sabha for the third time on August 2, 2016. He was a member of the Council of States from Haryana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership, according to an official communique issued on Tuesday. His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, it said.

Singh's membership was due to end on August 1, 2022, and he had become a member of the Rajya Sabha for the third time on August 2, 2016. He was a member of the Council of States from Haryana.

Singh had switched over to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Close
Singh's resignation came after his son Brijendra Singh, a former bureaucrat, became an MP. BJP's Brijendra Singh represents Hisar in the Lok Sabha.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Birender Singh #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #resignation

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.