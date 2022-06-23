English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP lawyers wing stage demo in TN against anti-Agnipath protesters

    BJP, lawyers, Agnipath, anti-nationals

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

    The BJP lawyers wing on Thursday staged a demonstration near district court here condemning those misguiding the youths on Agnipath scheme.


    The lawyers held banners stating ”anti-nationals are misguiding and intimidating the youths” against the scheme. They also raised slogans in support of the scheme.


    The Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre on June 14 seeks to recruit youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

    For 2022, the upper-age limit has been extended to 23 years.

    PTI
    Tags: #Agnipath #anti-nationals #BJP #lawyers
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 06:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.