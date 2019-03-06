App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP lawmakers thrash each other with shoes at official event

The fight broke out when BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from the district, Sharad Tripathi, asked as to why his name was not mentioned on the foundation stone for a local road.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter / @RakeshSingh312; @sharadskn;
Image: Twitter / @RakeshSingh312; @sharadskn;
Whatsapp

Two lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Uttar Pradesh were involved in a fist fight, beating each other with shoes at an official event of the party.

The incident happened at Sant Kabir Nagar, about 200 kilometres from  Lucknow, in full public view. The event was a District Coordination Meeting convened to assess the developmental work carried out in the district.

The fight broke out when BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from the district, Sharad Tripathi asked as to why his name was not mentioned on the foundation stone for a local road. In response, the BJP MLA from the district Rakesh Baghel said that it was his decision.

The matter escalated quickly with the two lawmakers getting into a brawl, thrashing and hurling abuses at each other. A police officer then intervened to stop the fight.

related news

Later, Baghel was seen protesting outside the district magistrate's office, demanding MP Tripathi's arrest.

On the incident, BJP President from Uttar Pradesh MN Pandey told news agency ANI: "We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken."

The Opposition in the state slammed the ruling BJP over the incident with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeting, "In today's top news, an MP and an MLA of the BJP, which claims to be the world's most disciplined political party, had a concentrated exchange of shoes. This is the frustration of the BJP apprehensive of its defeat in the forthcoming elections. In fact, the BJP is not getting a candidate to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Restaurant Workers Stalk Woman Customer After Obtaining Number From Fe ...

Mystery Bomb Packages Mailed to London Airports, Rail Stations May Hav ...

Modi Calls HDK Remote-controlled, Karnataka CM Hits Back Saying He’s ...

Laser Bombs Caused ‘Internal Damage’, Say Sources After Report Cla ...

Pakistan Mobilises Additional Troops, Weaponry Along LoC; Indian Army ...

Kerala Govt Moves HC Against Handing Over Thiruvananthapuram Airport t ...

BJP Brands All Opposition Pakistani, Searches For My Religion on Googl ...

Dhoni Refuses to Inaugurate Pavilion Named After Him in Ranchi

India Considers Moving WTO Against US Over Withdrawal of Import Sops

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

Amitabh Bachchan sells the Rolls Royce Phantom that Vidhu Vinod Chopra ...

This International Women's Day, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni attempts to ...

Arbaaz Khan hasn’t invited brother Salman Khan on his show and he ha ...

Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest self made billionaire, but Twitte ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.