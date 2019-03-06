BJP lawmakers thrash each other with shoes at official event

Two lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Uttar Pradesh were involved in a fist fight, beating each other with shoes at an official event of the party.

The incident happened at Sant Kabir Nagar, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, in full public view. The event was a District Coordination Meeting convened to assess the developmental work carried out in the district.



#WATCH Sant Kabir Nagar: BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchange blows after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project pic.twitter.com/gP5RM8DgId

The fight broke out when BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from the district, Sharad Tripathi asked as to why his name was not mentioned on the foundation stone for a local road. In response, the BJP MLA from the district Rakesh Baghel said that it was his decision.

The matter escalated quickly with the two lawmakers getting into a brawl, thrashing and hurling abuses at each other. A police officer then intervened to stop the fight.

Later, Baghel was seen protesting outside the district magistrate's office, demanding MP Tripathi's arrest.

On the incident, BJP President from Uttar Pradesh MN Pandey told news agency ANI: "We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken."

The Opposition in the state slammed the ruling BJP over the incident with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeting, "In today's top news, an MP and an MLA of the BJP, which claims to be the world's most disciplined political party, had a concentrated exchange of shoes. This is the frustration of the BJP apprehensive of its defeat in the forthcoming elections. In fact, the BJP is not getting a candidate to contest the Lok Sabha elections.