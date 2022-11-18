 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

BJP launches satyagraha near Assembly; laughable says BJD

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the 'satyagraha' has been launched against different issues affecting the farmers like farm assistance, crop insurance, supply of fertilizers, seeds and others.

The saffron party is working on multiple fronts to counter the fatigue factor. (File image/Shutterstock)

With the by-poll in Odisha’s agrarian Padampur assembly constituency drawing near and the BJD and BJP dubbing each other as 'anti-farmer', the saffron brigade Friday launched an indefinite ’satyagraha’ near the state Assembly highlighting farmers’ issues.

Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the 'satyagraha' has been launched against different issues affecting the farmers like farm assistance, crop insurance, supply of fertilizers, seeds and others. The ruling BJD rejected BJP’s allegations of BJP and called it ”laughable” and BJP should instead shift its ’satyagraha’ venue to the Parliament.

Holding the BJD government responsible for farmers not getting the benefit of crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Harichandan said the ’satyagraha’ will be extended to other parts of the state if it did not act.

"The crop insurance claim settlement was delayed as the state government did not support the crop cutting report at the proper time and the unholy nexus of some officials with the insurance companies," Harichandan claimed.

Crop cutting is done during natural calamities and the reports on it shows the actual loss due to the disaster. The state is witness to allegations and counter allegations over the delay in the payment of crop insurance claims to farmers across the state, particularly in Padampur in Bargarh district where voting is scheduled to be held on December 5.

The by-poll in Padampur assembly seat is necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. "The state government cannot escape its responsibilities as the PMFBY is a central scheme," the BJP leader said.