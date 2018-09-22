App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP lashes out at Pak PM Imran Khan, says no talks as long as Indian soldiers are being killed

India cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani for calling off the meeting

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJP, on Saturday, lashed out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he is in the chair on the directions of his country's army and India will not hold talks with the neighbour as long as its soldiers are being killed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) remarks came after Khan hit out at India for cancelling a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this month.

"..all my life, I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," Khan tweeted earlier on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked what else can be expected from a "person who is sitting in the position of prime minister at the directions of his country's army".

related news

"There will be no talks with Pakistan till our soldiers keep getting killed," he said at a press conference here.

India, on Friday, cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani for calling off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.