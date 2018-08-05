App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar will last for decades: State BJP chief

Nityanand Rai strongly defended Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, saying the CM acted proactively on the issue and ordered a CBI inquiry

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The tie-up between the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was just a "coincidence", BJP's Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai said today, asserting that the alliance between his party and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the state will last not only till 2019 but for decades.

Strongly defending Kumar over the alleged rape incident at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Rai said the CM proactively acted on the issue and ordered a CBI inquiry.

"The JD(U)-BJP government will not spare anyone who is involved in this heinous crime, whatever might be his or her stature. Law will take its own course,” Rai told PTI.

On the question of reports of a rift between the BJP and the JD(U) in the state, Rai termed it as baseless and asserted that the partnership between the two parties is actually an "alliance of two hearts".

"Nitishji has earlier worked with us for nearly two decades. There is a well-established chemistry between his party JD(U) and BJP. And this alliance will last not only till 2019 but for many decades," he said.

Replying to a question on JD(U) which parted ways with the BJP and contested the last assembly elections in alliance with the RJD, Rai said it was a "coincidence".

"Anyone who wants to work for Bihar and its development cannot ally with RJD as it is a party of a family and the state is not its priority," he said.

On the issue of seat sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader said there are "mature politicians" on both sides and it will be finalised.

He also mentioned that Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is its face in the country.

This will ensure the alliance's victory in the next general elections in the state, he added.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 07:40 pm

