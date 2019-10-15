App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP jabs Rahul Gandhi after he takes dig at Modi govt while congratulating Abhijit Banerjee

Soon after Indian-American Banerjee won the coveted honour, Gandhi noted that the economist had helped conceptualise Nyay, a minimum income guarantee scheme that was the most prominent campaign promise of the Congress for the recent general elections, and then the opposition leader took a dig at the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

The BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi and wondered if he will ever learn to be "graceful" after the Congress leader hit out at the Modi government's economic policies while congratulating economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel prize.

Soon after Indian-American Banerjee won the coveted honour, Gandhi noted that the economist had helped conceptualise Nyay, a minimum income guarantee scheme that was the most prominent campaign promise of the Congress for the recent general elections, and then the opposition leader took a dig at the government.

"Abhijit helped conceptualise NYAY that had the power to destroy poverty and boost the Indian economy. Instead we now have Modinomics, that's destroying the economy and boosting poverty," Gandhi tweeted while congratulating him.

Close

BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya was quick to hit back, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Banerjee "without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic".

related news

"Here is PM Modi congratulating Abhijit Banerjee without any ifs and buts despite knowing that he has been a critic. And Rahul Gandhi is not only politicizing Abhijit's Nobel prize, but also using it to attack PM Modi. I know it is tough but will Rahul ever learn to be graceful?" he tweeted.

Malviya posted a screenshot of congratulatory messages by both Modi and Gandhi to make his point.

Modi had earlier tweeted, "Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Abhijit Banerjee #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.