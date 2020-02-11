App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:48 AM IST

BJP issues whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, has been going on for the last few days in Parliament.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has issued a whip asking its members of parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.

While opposition members have attacked the government over economic slowdown and "record-high" unemployment, treasury benches have lauded the Centre for various initiatives in the budget.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:37 am

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #MP #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics #Rajya Sabha

