MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP issues whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on day 1 of Winter Session

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session. The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 19.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

The BJP issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session as very important businesses will be taken up for discussion.

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session. The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 19.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23. The BJP’s chief whip in the Upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla issued the whip saying, "All BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021."

"All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, November 29 and support the Government’s stand," it stated.

Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation last week, had announced that the government would withdraw the three bills against which farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost a year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Winter Session
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.