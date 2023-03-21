 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP is the world's largest and most important foreign political party: WSJ

"For the foreseeable future the BJP will be calling the shots in a country without whose help American efforts to balance rising Chinese power are likely to fall short," it added.

An opinion piece by Walter Russell Mead in Wall Street Journal asserts that the BJP is the world's largest foreign political party and the least understood.

"India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is, from the standpoint of American national interests, the most important foreign political party in the world. It may also be the least understood," read the WSJ piece.

BJP is likely to repeat its 2014 and 2019 victories in 2024, the publication noted, adding that India is a top economic power and, together with Japan, is an integral part of the US' Indo-Pacific strategy.

