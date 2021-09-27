BJP is 'jumla party', will defeat it across India: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the BJP as a "jumla (rhetoric) party" and asserted that she would defeat the saffron camp across the country in the days to come.

Addressing a public meeting, Ms Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate for the September 30 Bhabanipur by-poll, criticised the Centre for not allowing her to attend a global peace meet in Rome and claimed that such attempts by the BJP will not succeed in stopping her.

Echoing her, the Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party will no longer be limited to Bengal and is politically ready to take on the BJP at the pan-India level.

"The BJP is the biggest jumla party in the country. It has only lies and hatred to offer. If you speak against them, they will unleash central agencies against you. They (BJP) are the party of a dancing dragon, who will remove your name from the list of citizenship in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR," she said.

The Trinamool supremo also accused the BJP of outsiders to create disturbances during the by-poll.

"The BJP thinks it can do whatever it wants just because it is in power. It doesn't follow human rights and democratic rights in the states where it is in power -- Uttar Pradesh, Assam, or Tripura. So many people died due to Covid in Uttar Pradesh. They did not allow cremation of those bodies and threw them in the Ganga. Human rights are violated in these states regularly, but Human Rights Commission won't visit these states," she said.

"In the days to come, we would take on the BJP at the national level and defeat them," Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee also said the party would never compromise in its fight against the saffron camp.

"You are not merely voting for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. In future, we would fight to oust the BJP at the Centre," the Trinamool national general secretary said.

Speaking on the Trinamool Congress' plan to foray into BJP-ruled states, he said, "We have started working in Tripura recently. We are expanding our presence in Assam and other states. In the coming days, the TMC is going to Goa too. Be ready (BJP). We are ready to take our political battles outside Bengal."

Hitting out at the Congress months after the bonhomie between the two parties at the national level, Banerjee alleged that "the Congress, the CPI (M) too have an understanding with the BJP."