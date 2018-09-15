BJP, IPFT bury the hatchet ahead of Sep 30 rural bypoll

The BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), on Saturday, decided to bury the hatchet over the issue of filing nominations for by-elections to the three-tier panchayat polls in Tripura scheduled on September 30.

The two parties have now decided to strengthen their state-level coordination committee by increasing the number of members and take steps to ensure that clashes do not break out in the future between them. The leaders of the two parties including the Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP and Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in a press conference said, an extended state coordination committee was formed "to quell disagreements that marked pitched violence among the two parties in different parts of the state during the last two weeks".

In May, the two parties formed a five-member coordination committee to address discontent arising from the nomination of Block Advisory Committee (BAC) chairmen.

The committee was extended today to 14 members with seven each from BJP and IPFT.

Dev Varma said that CPI(M) had hatched conspiracies and tried to "infiltrate" the BJP and IPFT, which caused misunderstanding among the allies.

"There have been cases of infiltration from CPIM into both BJP and IPFT recently. The communists are trying to disturb peace in the state. Since people have rejected them in the last elections, they are trying to get entry by the back door, Dev Varma said.

The 14-member new state-level coordination committee would be operational from September 19 and tour different sub-divisions where sub-divisional coordination committees will be formed.

"The committees will be helpful in ensuring that there is no communication gap between allies at the grassroots level," Dev Varma, who is also the Vice-President of BJP in the state, said.

Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, the IPFT general secretary, said CPIM was trying to destabilize the state government and appealed for calm among the tribal and non-tribal communities.

A section of the BJP Janajati Morcha (ST frontal organization) leaders earlier urged Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, as well as the state BJP president, to sever ties with IPFT on the plea that the latter was trying to create chaos in the state.

Referring to the issue, Jamatia said the coalition government would continue its alliance with the BJP and steps would be taken to identify those involved in a conspiracy to disturb the alliance.

He also appealed the supporters of both parties to stay wary from provocation.

Health minister and senior BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman in the press conference said the party is repentant about the clashes with its alliance partner and steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents did not happen again.

At least 19 persons including BJP, IPFT supporters and policemen were injured in a series of clashes that broke out in different districts of Tripura last week.