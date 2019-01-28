App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP 'invites' Rahul Gandhi to visit cable-stayed Goa bridge

The BJP "requested" Gandhi to "visit" the bridge, named after late BJP patriarch and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to see how the ruling party was "transforming" India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
The BJP on January 28 took a dig at the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of the inauguration of a 5.1 kilometre long cable-stayed bridge, christened Atal Setu, on the Mandovi River.

The BJP "requested" Gandhi to "visit" the bridge, named after late BJP patriarch and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to see how the ruling party was "transforming" India.

Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are in Goa since January 26 on a private visit.

The cable-stayed bridge, the third on the Mandovi River, was opened to public on January 27 at a function attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Tweeting from its official handle on January 28, the BJP said, "Dear Shri @RahulGandhi, We have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the 3rd longest cable stayed-bridge in india over river mandovi and witness how @BJP4India is #TransformingIndia."

All Congress MLAs in the state, except Aleixo Reginaldo from Curtorim, had boycotted the bridge inauguration ceremony alleging corruption in its construction.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

