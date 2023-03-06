 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP intensifies attack against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal; burns effigy of 'corruption, liquor scam'

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

Intensifying its attack on the ruling AAP, the BJP on Monday burnt effigies of "corruption" and "liquor scam" near Hanuman Mandir here, as it reiterated its demand for resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged -corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The Delhi BJP likened the effigy-burning to torching of a 'Holika', and has planned to burn such effigies at various locations, spanning all 70 assembly constituencies.

Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP working president, said AAP supremo Kejriwal comes to this Hanuman Mandir, near Connaught Place, to seek blessings of the Almighty before his endeavours in any election.

"With the divine blessings, he was to do good work for people and bring peace and amity in society. But, the AAP dispensation took steps that proliferated liquor vends in the city, even near religious places and schools, and incentivised consumption of alcohol," he said in his address, soon before the burning of the effigies near the temple.