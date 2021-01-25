MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata Banerjee

Branding the BJP as a group of "outsiders" and "Bharat Jalao Party", she said it has been continuously insulting the icons of Bengal, Netaji being the "latest addition to the list".

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at an event to mark the icon's 125th birth anniversary.

Branding the BJP as a group of "outsiders" and "Bharat Jalao Party", she said it has been continuously insulting the icons of Bengal, Netaji being the "latest addition to the list".

"Would you invite anyone to your house and then insult the person? Is this the culture of Bengal or our country? I would have had no problem if slogans hailing Netaji were raised.

"But they didn't do that. To taunt me, they shouted slogans which had no relation to the programme. I was insulted in front of the prime minister of the country. This is their (BJP) culture," the Trinamool Congress boss told a rally here.

Banerjee had on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after 'Jai Shri Ram' chants greeted her.

Close

Dubbing turncoats in her party as "betrayers", she said those who have deserted the TMC in the run-up to the assembly polls will never be welcomed back.

"The ones who left knew they would not be getting tickets in the coming elections. It is good they exited, or else we would have thrown them out... Those who want to leave the party should do that as early as possible," Banerjee added.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.