you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP in UP, Congress in MP examples of 'state terror', says Mayawati

Her strong statement came after 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were booked for sedition on February 12 night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh are examples of "state terror" and should be condemned, BSP chief Mayawati said on February 14.

Her strong statement came after 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were booked for sedition on February 12  night and the Madhya Pradesh government imposed the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims on charges of cow slaughter earlier in the month.

"Congress government in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the Uttar Pradesh BJP government has booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable," Mayawati said in a statement issued here.

"People should decide what is difference between the Congress and BJP governments," she added.

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, 14 students, including the AMU students union chief, were booked under sedition charges after some students and a TV channel crew got into an altercation over reports of a visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi.

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, authorities slapped NSA and jailed on three Muslim men for allegedly killing a cow in Khandwa earlier this month.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

