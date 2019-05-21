BJP in Haryana starts preparations for upcoming assembly election

A day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came to an end and most exit polls projected BJP in a comfortable position in Haryana, the saffron party said it has started preparations for the assembly polls in the state, due in October.

The state unit of the BJP held a meeting in Rohtak, which was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state unit chief Subhash Barala.

The meeting was also attended by majority of the candidates who fought the Lok Sabha polls which were held in the state in sixth phase of polling on May 12.

Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats and in 2014, the party had won seven of the eight seats it fought.

Detailed feedback was sought from the contestants about their seats, and both Khattar and Barala exuded confidence that the party would win all the 10 seats.

"Majority of exit polls are giving us between 8-10 seats. But I am confident that BJP will register win on all 10 seats," Khattar told reporters in Rohtak after the meeting.

He said the BJP has now started its preparations on the upcoming state assembly polls.

"We had a meeting today. On Tuesday, we will be holding meeting of our legislators. Our preparation for upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls has started," he said.

He also exuded confidence that the NDA will once again form the next government at the Centre with a comfortable majority.

The results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared on May 23.

Khattar also said that over the next fortnight he will review schemes and programmes of his government.