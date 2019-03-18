App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP in danger, creating fear psychosis: Farooq Abdullah

Paying tributes to Guru Nabba Dass ji at a congregation here, he underscored the crucial need of social justice and avenues of progress for all, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah blamed the BJP for "creating fear psychosis" across the country by crying hoarse over the "nation being in danger".

Paying tributes to Guru Nabba Dass ji at a congregation here, he underscored the crucial need of social justice and avenues of progress for all, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

"India is not in danger, it is the BJP which is in danger due to rug slipping from under the feet of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) ahead of general elections," Abdullah said.

He decried the politics of hate and mistrust being perpetrated and practised allegedly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it was "against the very idea of India".

related news

Instead of dividing the people in the name of religion, caste and region, everyone should be treated as a compatriot, which alone can lead the country to progress and harmony, he said.

He asked the saffron party to desist from dividing the people and vitiating the atmosphere for deriving political dividends.

He also hoped that people would reject such tendencies and isolate the reactionary forces to ensure that the nation progresses and prospers as a united and strong entity.

Abdullah termed the slogan of power supply to all the villages as yet another gimmick of the ruling party, saying the Modi government had failed to regulate power supply in towns and cities and hence, it should not make tall claims.

He described the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as most erratic and added that the position of drinking water was not too good.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister reiterated his party's commitment of providing adequate openings to the members of weaker sections of the society in governance.

"A holistic approach is needed to be adopted for according rightful place to weaker sections in governance and decision making," he said.

Political empowerment of weaker sections holds key to their overall empowerment and mere slogans about their upliftment were not enough, he said.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:22 am

tags #BJP #Farooq Abdullah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Hospitalised After 'Reactio ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was the Bri ...

IPL 2019: Five First Time Indian Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2019 | History, Controversies, Maximums, Razzmatazz….and Cricket ...

Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, S ...

Truck Full of Explosives Seized by CID in West Bengal

Swara Bhasker: I Don't Have the Skill or the Vision to Be a Director

OPINION | Why PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' is Appealing to the Masse ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 regis ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

Ex-SC judge Justice PC Ghose to be India's first Lokpal

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex Nifty to open in green amid positive glo ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Jet Airways

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie maintains underperform on Ba ...

Here are the bulk/block deals from March 15

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC edge FC Goa in extra time in cagey final to ...

Jet Airways grounds operations at Abu Dhabi airport from today for ind ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement; aims to purs ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

WhatsApp features that may roll out soon: From dark mode to in-app bro ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.