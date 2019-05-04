App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP 'imported' Hans Raj Hans as it thinks no one in North West Delhi is 'eligible' to contest polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing his supporters during a roadshow in Bawana, Kejriwal asked if the people will go to Punjab for redressal of their problems.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on May 4 said the BJP has "imported" singer Hans Raj Hans from Punjab as it thought that no backward class member from North West Delhi is "eligible" to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his supporters during a roadshow in Bawana, he asked if the people will go to Punjab for redressal of their problems.

"By importing the singer — Hans Raj Hans — from Punjab, the BJP is telling the people of North West Delhi that no backward class member is eligible to contest the elections from this area." Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, the Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Congress' candidate from the seat is Rajesh Lilothia.

"He (Gugan Singh) is fighting for the people of North West Delhi. Elect him to make him stronger," Kejriwal told the people as his caravan passed through the sea of supporters in Bawana.

This was Kejriwal's fourth roadshow in the national capital.

On May 1, he carried out a roadshow in Chandni Chowk along with party candidate Pankaj Gupta.

On May 2, he led East Delhi candidate Atishi's roadshow and on Friday, he participated in North East Delhi Dilip Pandey's roadshow.

His roadshows are part of the party's third phase of campaigning, which started Tuesday and will continue till May 10.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the campaigning will end on May 10.

The AAP has already carried out campaigning in two phases. The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 and the second phase from April 10 to April 25.

In the first phase, campaigning was carried through jansabhas, while in the second phase door to door campaigning was done.
First Published on May 4, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

