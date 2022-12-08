 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

BJP

When votes get counted on Thursday for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records.

Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.

On the other hand, no party has won a back-to-back election in Himachal Pradesh after 1985. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state, that would be another record.

The BJP's biggest wish, however, is to see the predictions of exit polls come true which is registering its best-ever performance in Gujarat, while keeping power in Himachal Pradesh.

Its best performance in Gujarat goes back to 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state Assembly. This time around, exit poll predictions for the BJP winning seats range from 117 to 151.

If the results come in line with the median value of these predictions, the BJP would have surpassed its own record of 2002.