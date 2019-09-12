App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holds protest across Madhya Pradesh against Kamal Nath govt

However, the state Congress rubbished the BJP's allegations and, in a counter move, held press conferences at all district headquarters to inform about its government's achievements since it came to power in December last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP held a 'Ghantanad' (ringing of bells) protest across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday against the alleged "misrule" of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.

However, the state Congress rubbished the BJP's allegations and, in a counter move, held press conferences at all district headquarters to inform about its government's achievements since it came to power in December last year.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh said his party organised the statewide 'Ghantanad' protest to "wake up" the government so that it looks into people's problems, like poor roads, deteriorating law and order and various unfulfilled promises, including farm loan waiver.

Close

After staging a protest by ringing bells at the Bhopal collector's office, Singh said, "It is not a good omen that a corrupt Congress government came to power after 15 years of BJP's good governance. Instead of common people, the interests of ministers and party MLAs are supreme for the Congress."

related news

Former BJP MP from Bhopal Alok Sanjar, who led the party's protest in Rajgarh district, claimed there was "total anarchy" in the state.

"The MLAs are saying that ministers are not listening to them. Ministers saying that the chief minister and other officials are not listening to them. Nobody is bothered about the flood-hit people and farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, the state Congress held press conferences at all the district headquarters and claimed the Kamal Nath government brought happiness in the state after BJP's 15-year rule.

"Our government took historic steps for the state's development in a short period. Within two hours of taking oath, Chief Minister Kamal Nath implemented the loan waiver scheme," MP Congress' media cell chairperson Shobha Oza told reporters in Bhopal.

She said the Congress-led state government has increased the reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs and education to 27 per cent.

Several other developmental steps have been taken, including subsidised power to all, water conservation in 40 rivers and setting up of new industries, she mentioned.

"On the other hand, the 15 years of BJP rule were full of scams and corruption," Oza alleged.

The Nath government is also soon going to launch the first expressway project between Bhopal and Indore, she added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 08:23 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.