BJP holds protest across Madhya Pradesh against Kamal Nath govt

The BJP held a 'Ghantanad' (ringing of bells) protest across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday against the alleged "misrule" of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.

However, the state Congress rubbished the BJP's allegations and, in a counter move, held press conferences at all district headquarters to inform about its government's achievements since it came to power in December last year.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh said his party organised the statewide 'Ghantanad' protest to "wake up" the government so that it looks into people's problems, like poor roads, deteriorating law and order and various unfulfilled promises, including farm loan waiver.

After staging a protest by ringing bells at the Bhopal collector's office, Singh said, "It is not a good omen that a corrupt Congress government came to power after 15 years of BJP's good governance. Instead of common people, the interests of ministers and party MLAs are supreme for the Congress."

Former BJP MP from Bhopal Alok Sanjar, who led the party's protest in Rajgarh district, claimed there was "total anarchy" in the state.

"The MLAs are saying that ministers are not listening to them. Ministers saying that the chief minister and other officials are not listening to them. Nobody is bothered about the flood-hit people and farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, the state Congress held press conferences at all the district headquarters and claimed the Kamal Nath government brought happiness in the state after BJP's 15-year rule.

"Our government took historic steps for the state's development in a short period. Within two hours of taking oath, Chief Minister Kamal Nath implemented the loan waiver scheme," MP Congress' media cell chairperson Shobha Oza told reporters in Bhopal.

She said the Congress-led state government has increased the reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs and education to 27 per cent.

Several other developmental steps have been taken, including subsidised power to all, water conservation in 40 rivers and setting up of new industries, she mentioned.

"On the other hand, the 15 years of BJP rule were full of scams and corruption," Oza alleged.