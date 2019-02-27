App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holds preparatory meeting for coming Lok Sabha polls

A strategy would be finalised to make the party emerge as a strong force in Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Chinta Samba Murthy told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP in Telangana Wednesday held a preparatory meeting for the coming Lok Sabha polls with the party in-charges for parliamentary constituencies.

The meeting evaluated the party's position in various constituencies, he said.

Though the electorate in Telangana voted for TRS in the recent Assembly elections, national issues, including national security, would become the main issue in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a nationwide video conference for party workers Thursday, he said.

Bike rallies would be organised in the state on March 2, he said, adding that all these steps would help strengthen the party. A meeting with district unit presidents would be held on Thursday, he said.

BJP leaders, including the party's election in charge in Telangana, Aravind Limbavali, attended the meeting on Wednesday.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

