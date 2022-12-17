English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Event alert! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi

    BJP's various state unit presidents, including Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Jaiswal in Bihar, led a march of party workers against Bhutto's statement.

    PTI
    December 17, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The BJP held nationwide protests on Saturday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling party sought to rally support over the issue.

    Its members raised slogans and burnt effigies of Pakistan and Bhutto during their protests in state capitals across the country.

    Its various state unit presidents, including Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Jaiswal in Bihar, led a march of party workers against Bhutto's statement.

    "India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto's uncivilized and distasteful comment on PM Modi," the party said, adding that protests were held in every state.

    The BJP had earlier dubbed Bhutto's comments against Modi as "highly shameful and derogatory".

    "The kind of language Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. "Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader," the BJP had said while announcing the protests.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Bilawal Bhutto #nationwide protests #Pakistan #Pakistan Foreign Minister #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Dec 17, 2022 05:51 pm