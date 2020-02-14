App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holds meetings to review party's debacle in Delhi Assembly polls

The meetings were attended by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Anil Jain and Delhi unit organisation secretary Siddharthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's Delhi unit on Friday held a series of meetings to review the party's debacle in the recent Assembly elections, party leaders said.

The exercise is likely to continue till late evening.

The meetings were also attended by party candidates, councillors and local leaders.

According to initial feedback received during the meetings, the party did not handled properly the issues such as the AAP government's freebies and the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh, party sources said.

On Thursday, Tiwari met party president J P Nadda and its general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh for more than two hours at the party headquarters here to discuss the Assembly election outcome.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress, which had governed the national capital for 15 years before the AAP, failed to win a single seat.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:30 pm

