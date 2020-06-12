App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holds meeting ahead of byelections in Madhya Pradesh

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief V D Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat took part in the meeting among others, a party source said.

File Image
File Image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders met here on Friday to discuss yet-to-be-announced byelections to 24 Assembly seats in the state.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief V D Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat took part in the meeting among others, a party source said. "We just talked about the by-polls. It was an initial dialogue amongst us," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

Byelections were necessitated following the death of two sitting MLAs and resignations of 22 MLAs, mostly from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp, which led to the Congress government's fall in March.

The BJP and Congress have 107 and 92 MLAs, respectively, in the MP assembly. Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and two Independents are also supporting the BJP government.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

