Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holds meet to gear up for Lok Sabha polls

Addressing the meeting, BJP general secretary and training in-charge P Muralidhar Rao said the Congress has "betrayed" the nation and failed in its responsibility of taking forward the ideals of good politics, and people look up to the BJP for good politics imbued with national ethos.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today held a meeting of key functionaries of its 29 departments and projects as part of the party's exercise to gear up organisational machinery for the Lok Sabha elections next year. In a statement, the party said that the meet is "significant" in the context of the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year and the 2019 general elections.

The meeting was a part of the ongoing training programme - 'Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan'- for its functionaries.

"The spirit of mission which existed prior to independence no more exists in the Congress and it has transformed into a family company. People now look up to the BJP to carry the nation's ethos, spirit and the mission of reform and it cannot fail in this task," he said.

"Our training programme is designed so that we not only promote the best people but also groom our party workers to satisfy aspirations of the nation," Rao said.

These departments include ones for good governance, centre-state coordination and policy research. Some of the party's key projects are on major government initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Clean Ganga' and 'Swatchh Bharat'.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:25 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #P Muralidhar Rao #Politics

