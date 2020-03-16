App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP holding Congress MLAs in captivity, floor test not possible: CM Kamal Nath

"I would like you to recall that when I met you on March 13, 2020, I had brought to your notice that BJP has kept many Congress MLAs as captive under the control of Karnataka Police and they were forced to give different types of statements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon stating that holding of a floor test in the Assembly was not possible in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in "captivity" by the BJP with the help of Karnataka Police.

"I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning and it will be undemocratic and unconstitutional," Nath stated.

"I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning and it will be undemocratic and unconstitutional," Nath stated.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Congress #India #Kamal Nath #Politics

