BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia; demands probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

A day after accusing the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia also alleged that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an "open threat".

"His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat," Sisodia said.

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "I am concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety. Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal." "Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what is going on," he added.

Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari's involvement in it.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics, he, however, said.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

"I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi ...," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations.