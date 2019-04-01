App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has two ways of dealing with terrorists -- bullet & bomb: Yogi Adityanath

"Pakistan was counting the dead bodies of terrorists. At that time, our Opposition was asking questions about the airstrike. This will not be tolerated at any cost," Adityanath said at a public meeting in Ghaziabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Opposition on for seeking evidence of the Balakot airstrike, alleging that only two factions were "pained" by the post-Pulwama retaliation -- Pakistan and the Opposition.

"Pakistan was counting the dead bodies of terrorists. At that time, our Opposition was asking questions about the airstrike. This will not be tolerated at any cost," Adityanath said at a public meeting in Ghaziabad.

At another rally in Greater Noida, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of "serving biryani" to terrorists and having a soft approach towards handling terrorism.

"Masood Azhar... Congress gives them respect by adding 'ji' after their name. But, the BJP has only two ways of dealing with terrorists -- bullet or bomb," he said.

related news

"After the air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan was crying. Only two factions were pained by this, either Pakistan or the Congress-SP-BSP. Rest of the country was celebrating it and these people were asking for proof," Adityanath said.

The chief minister accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of insulting the soldiers by asking proof of the airstrike. He also alleged that the Opposition were encouraging terrorism, naxalism and anarchism.

Adityanath also pointed out to the alleged migration from cities like Kairana, Kandla. "In the last two years of our government, not a single family has migrated from the state. In fact, people are now coming back to the state. The only people who have migrated from the state are criminals, who know that nobody can save them in the state," he said.

The chief minister alleged that earlier, the situation in western Uttar Pradesh was such that women and girls were worried about safety. "Now, in two years of our government, criminals are either behind bars or they have been eliminated. There is no third other option for them."

Adityanath claimed that before the BJP came to power in the state, DJ music was not permitted during the 'Kanwar Yatra'. "We gave a free hand to all the pilgrims. The BJP government has entirely changed the scenario of the state."

He alleged that the Congress, SP and the BSP, which ruled the state for most of the time since Independence, had created a divide in the society.

"They (BSP-SP-Congress) worked for personal gains and their families, engaged in policies of appeasement and created divide in society," Adityanath said, adding that the Modi government had worked for all sections of society.

The chief minister claimed that the Opposition, including the BSP and the SP, had come together only to control and exploit the national resources.

On 'Mission Shakti', Adityanath said the Election Commission could not find any violation of the model code of conduct because Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his capacity as the prime minister.

"This is a decisive battle. This election will decide the path for India's development," Adityanath added.

The chief minister addressed the rallies to campaign for Ghaziabad candidate V K Singh and Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma.

"Your vote to the BJP will ensure that development will continue in your area for the next five years," Singh said.

Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:04 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.