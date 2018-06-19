BJP has now taken 'exit route' from 'self-created tumult' in JK: Congress

The Congress today out at the BJP after it pulled out of the ruling alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it ruined Kashmir as much as it could in three years and has now taken the "exit route" from this "self-created tumult".

The party also ruled out any tie-up with the PDP.

This alliance has devastated the state, be it economically or socially, and has left the Jammu and Kashmir in ruins, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here.

Terming this fallout between the BJP and the PDP as good for the people of Kashmir, he said, "The BJP did its damage and ruined Kashmir as much as it could in three years and has pulled out now. In the last three years, civilian killings and army deaths have risen sharply."

Replying to a question, Azad said, "...There is no question of forming any government with the PDP. The question does not arise."

He claimed that he had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the floor of the house, that they had done a Himalayan blunder by having a coalition government with a regional party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Echoing similar sentiments, his party colleague and Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala attacked Modi over the fall out, saying the prime minister has left Jammu and Kashmir in "deep turmoil" and "is now finding an 'exit route' from this "self-created tumult".

In a series of tweets, Surjewala blamed BJP, its "conniving alliance" and "lust" for power for pushing the state into an unending cycle of violence and terror and said that radicalisation at its peak and peace is biggest casualty, adding that that in four years of the alliance government, 373 jawans and 239 civilians lost their lives.

"Is this how PM's promise of ‘Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat' fulfilled, or was this also another ‘Jumla'," Surjewala questioned.

Azad also said that this fallout is a total failure on the part of government.

"The BJP should be squarely held responsible. It and the central government cannot shy away from the responsibility," he added.