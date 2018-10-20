App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has no trust in its Rajasthan MLAs: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Pilot was reacting to speculation that Bharatiya Janata Party may drop over half of its sitting MLAs in state polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday said when the BJP has no trust in its MLAs, how could the party face the people of the state. He was reacting to speculation that Bharatiya Janata Party may drop over half of its sitting MLAs in state polls.

"Today, the BJP is talking about dropping 100-125 MLAs. If they do not have trust in its MLAs, then how could the party claim the trust of the common man", said Pilot.

He had come to Jodhpur on Saturday afternoon to offer his condolences over the demise of Kanwarsen, the elder brother of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Kanwarsen had passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

While talking to media at the airport here, Pilot said Congress would come to the power in the state.

While replying to a question about Rajput leader Manvendra Singh joining the party, Pilot said that chief minister Vasundhara Raje has insulted different communities whether they are farmers, kshatriya, Dalit, backward or forward.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

"Raje has humiliated persons and communities in her entire tenure whereas the Congress has a culture of respecting all," said Pilot.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:04 pm

