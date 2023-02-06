English
    BJP has instructed its councillors to stall MCD mayor polls: Manish Sisodia

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    Manish Sisodia

    Ahead of the MCD House session on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP has instructed its councillors to create a ruckus like the last time to stall the mayoral elections.

    Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva retorted, saying it is the AAP which has asked its councillors to do so and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be responsible if the House is adjourned.

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House is set to convene later in the day to elect a mayor for the city after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts.

    The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.