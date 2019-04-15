App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has deviated from path of truth, says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader was campaigning for the party's Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat candidate and Uttar Pradesh unit president Raj Babbar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 15 alleged that the BJP had deviated from the path of truth and it seemed that the saffron party neither has faith in democracy nor in the people.

The Congress secretary general in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) also said the BJP instead of speaking about India and what it had done for its youth was talking about Pakistan. "It seems that the government has faith neither in democracy, its institutions nor the people..had they been real nationalists they would have tread the path of truth."

"They would have understood that this country is based on truth and those who deviate from it are not let off...you will also not be excused as you, too, have deviated from the path of truth long ago," she said at a rally.

The Congress leader was campaigning for the party's Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat candidate and Uttar Pradesh unit president Raj Babbar.

related news

Lashing out at the BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi said during election time, they are talking about nationalism and Pakistan.

"They must talk about India, what they have done for the youth, farmers and other sections of society. They must tell what their agenda for women and women security is,"she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP publicity campaign, she said the truth is being "drowned" in such campaigns.

"I have seen the reality in the eyes of youth who complain about jobs, seen it in the eyes of potato growers who come to Rae Bareli and Lucknow to tell about their loans and the high costs that they have to bear," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Citing the example of a farmer here who reportedly sold his produce for Rs 490 and send the money to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest, she said,"He sent this money to the PM to apprise him about the truth of the country and its farmers."

"The truth is being drowned in publicity...you all know better...whenever a question is raised the questioner is told that he is an anti-national," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She, while talking about the Congress manifesto, mistakenly said that "aisi yojnaein ghoshna patra mein hai jisse aapko swastha sarkari aspatalon mein muft milega (There are schemes in the manifesto through which you will get free health in government hospitals)".

However, the Congress leader was quick to realise her mistake and smilingly remarked,"Swastha nahin... matlab swastha ki jaanch aur swastha ka ilaj muft milega (Not swasth (health)...I mean diagnosis and treatment will be free)."

She quipped that "swastha bhi mil jaye toh achcha hain (It will be great if health can be given for free)".
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Florida Man Killed by 'Extremely Dangerous' Flightless Bird He Kept on ...

Viral Photo of Sambit Patra Kneeling on Pakistan Flag Turns Out to be ...

Mercedes-Benz Maker Daimler Faces Probe Over New Cheating Software

India Successfully Test Fires 1,000-km Range Sub-Sonic Cruise Missile ...

Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are t ...

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors ...

Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever ...

Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers

TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and Where to Check Your Telangana I ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's hopes lie in Sabarimala factor, support f ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.