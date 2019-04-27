App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP greatest danger for India, like 440 volt: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee claimed that the saffron party will not be able to garner even 80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha it will not get even a single one.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on April 27 came down heavily on BJP saying the party was the greatest danger for the country akin to 440 volt. People should reject BJP and should refrain from casting any vote in favour of the party.

"I assure that if Trinamool Congress is voted to power, then there will be no damage to the country," she told a poll rally at Pandua in Hoogly district held in support of Hooghly Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna De Nag.

"Both BJP and Narendra Modi will destroy the country if voted to power for the second time .... BJP is the greatest danger for the country, like 440 volt," she said adding that the ongoing election is to remove the BJP government.

Many farmers have committed suicide and thousands are left unemployed. Prices of gas, diesel and petrol are rising and people are not getting money from the banks during the BJP regime , she said and blamed the CPI(M) for helping it.

related news

"Now CPIM's 'harmad' (goons) have become ustads (strongmen) of the BJP", Banerjee said and questioned how a party (BJP) which is inclined towards dividing the country in the name of religion can aspire to return to power.

"How can BJP claim that the party belongs to the Hindus? BJP does not have any respect for Hindu religion. The party under Modi is for creating disturbances like riots in the country", she said. Banerjee claimed that her TMC has done a lot of developmental work in places of religious worship like Tarakeswar, Gangasagar, Dakshineswar, Tarapith and Kankalitala.

Continuing her attack, the TMC supremo said "BJP will destroy the country. The prime minister has a penchant for lying all the time. Now he is saying people in West Bengal are not sure of returning home and seek assurance from their mothers before leaving. "Is it true?" she asked the gathering who replied with a resounding "No".

It is a common practice among Bengalis to seek their elders' permission before leaving home. Alleging that the saffron party is distributing money among the people for garnering votes, she said "BJP is a party of illiterates. What can you expect from it ?"

Banerjee claimed that the saffron party will not be able to garner even 80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha it will not get even a single one. "In some states like Gujarat, Rajashthan votes will be split", she said.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Brahmastra postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan’ ...

SOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Son ...

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s camaraderie at the airport is too ...

IPL 2019: Ben Stokes delivers an emotional message before leaving for ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

It won’t be Dabangg 3 vs Brahmastra this Christmas, but Karan Johar ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Sh ...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin snap back at pregnancy and Selena Gom ...

Nakul Nath Richest Among MP Candidates in Fray for Phase 4 Poll, Poore ...

Donald Trump Decides to Pull US Out of UN Arms Treaty as NRA Crowd Che ...

Disappointed that Moon Moon Sen Using Dead Mother Suchitra Sen's Name ...

IPL 2019, Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals Battle Sun ...

Indian-American Engineer Hirsh Singh Announces 2020 Congressional Bid ...

Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fourth Phase: Here’s How You Can Find Your ...

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Adorable Picture with AbRam & Drinks Picture-in- ...

Relationship Between India-Pakistan Remains Only Problem For Peace in ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.