Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govts at Centre, Haryana failed on all fronts: Congress spokesperson

He also alleged that the atrocities on Dalits had increased during BJP rule at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today accused the BJP governments at the Centre and Haryana of doing nothing for the welfare of farmers and the youth, and having failed on all fronts. He claimed that the Centre has been "praising" itself for the hike in minimum support prices of Kharif crops but distressed farmers at several places continued to commit suicide.

"The BJP government at the Centre and the state has been a failure on every front," Surjewala said at a rally here today.

He said two lakh youth will be given employment in six months of the formation of Congress government in Haryana after the next Assembly elections.

Accusing the BJP leaders of auctioning government jobs in the state, Surjewala said, "After the Congress forms government in the state, all those who took money for providing jobs will be sent behind bars."

He also alleged that the atrocities on Dalits had increased during BJP rule at the Centre.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar #Haryana #Randeep Singh Surjewala

