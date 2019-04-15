BJP govt weakening democratic, constitutional institutions: Ghulam Nabi Azad

AICC general secretary and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of weakening the democratic and constitutional institutions in the country.

He also alleged that the BJP-led government has started issuing certificate of nationalism and question the patriotism of any one on the basis of religion and caste and said "the politics of polarization is suicidal for the strength of our nation".

"Modi Government has weakened the democratic and constitutional institutions established and strengthened in the country for the past seven decades by the successive governments right down from Jawaharlal Nehru regime," the former chief minister said addressing series of election rallies in Ramban and Doda district.

Remembering the architect of Indian constitution B R Ambedkar, Azad said that mandate in the constitution was carried out by establishing strong constitutional and democratic institutions in the country which are the pillars of strong and vibrant democracy.

However, Modi regime and BJP have made every attempt to "weaken and politicising" of such institutions by various modes, which is very harmful for the largest democracy in the world and these are the danger signs for the future of democracy in this country, he claimed.

Azad said that erosion of authority and "diluting of the democratic institutions" are the indications of weakening of democracy in the country.

"Modi Government has started to issue certificate of nationalism and question the patriotism of any one of this country on the basis of religion and caste," he said.

He asked the "misguided people" to read and refresh their memory from the history about the contribution and sacrifices of common man irrespective of caste, colour or creed in making India since post-independence.

Azad alleged that those misleading younger generations for their short term objective of vote bank politics are doing great disservice to the nation by weakening religious tolerance and unity in diversity.

The Congress leader claimed Modi government has nothing to market their achievements during past five years and they are banking upon "emotional issues of religion and region and achievements and sacrifices of our security forces".

Appealing the people to vote for the Congress party and ensure the victory of Vikramaditya Singh from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the "larger interests of nation".

He also lashed out at the economic policy of Modi government and alleged it pursued "pro-rich and anti-poor policies" which have got havoc for poor and common man of this country.