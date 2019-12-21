BJP govt using dictatorial measures: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 21 accused the BJP government of using dictatorial measures to suppress the voice of people as she condemned arrest of students, intellectuals, journalists and social workers protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a possible NRC.

The NRC and the new citizenship law were against the Constitution of India, she said in a statement.

The people of the country would not allow any such attack on the Constitution but the government was bent upon using force and violence against protesters, she added.