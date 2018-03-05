App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt under PM Modi working for all sections of society: Minister

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad, addressing a function organised by Kerala's Church-run Deepika daily, also showered praise on Cardinal George Alencherry,head of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, saying he has profound regard for him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Buoyed by it's victory in the assembly polls in Christian majority northeastern states, BJP sought to reach out to Kerala's Christian community, saying the party-led government under Narendra Modi was working for all sections of society in the country.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad, addressing a function organised by Kerala's Church-run Deepika daily, also showered praise on Cardinal George Alencherry,head of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, saying he has profound regard for him.

"I always have a great respect for his spirituality," he said at the function, attended by some senior priests of the Church, among others. "When I am here I also pay my respect to the Cardinal,who personally conveyed a message to me that I must come here," he said.

Alencherry was not present at the function. The statement by the Minister for Union Law and Justice, Electronics and IT assumes significance in wake of BJP seeking to expand its base in the political landscape of Kerala, dominated by CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

related news

Prasad said that the decisive defeat of CPI(M) in Tripura would "now unleash a new programme, a new awakening" and he was certain that in Kerala also "BJP will find equal place."

"I wish to convey here, after Goa, BJP has won handsomely in Nagaland and also done remarkably well in Meghalaya."

"Nagaland is 75 per cent plus Christians, we had 20 candidates and 11 won. It is a new kind of resonance...because of performance and the leadership of the Prime Minister", he said, adding that all sections of society are happy with the Modi government.

"Today BJP is ruling nearly 70 per cent of India-- 21 states and Government of India," Prasad said. Earlier, talking to reporters, he referred to yesterday's Assembly election results and said BJP was now rising in all parts of India.

"And what is a matter of great pleasure for me is to note that Goa -- good number of Christian population, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura-- many of these states have majority Christian population, where BJP has done so well,"Prasad said.

The BJP leader also criticised the political violence happening in Kerala, ruled by the CPI(M)-led LDF government. "I have only appeal--in a democracy everyone must have their ideas. The rise of BJP, the expansion of BJP in Kerala must be allowed to go without trying to stop it by violence. Violence does not have a place," he said.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC