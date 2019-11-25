App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt to protect Jharkhand 'jal', 'jungle, 'jameen': PM Modi

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Raghubar Das for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood in 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state would continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'zameen' (water, forest and land).

Addressing a poll meeting here, the prime minister congratulated Chief Minister Raghubar Das for completing his five-year term, a first in Jharkhand since it attained statehood in 2000.

Condemning last week's Naxal violence in the poll- bound state, the PM also paid tribute to the four policemen who were killed in the attack.

Close

"The BJP govt has provided good governance in Jharkhand over the past five years. That is why, for the first time in the state's history, a chief minister completed his five-year term," he noted.

related news

Modi insisted that the Jharkhand government had worked day and night to end corruption over the last five years.

"The BJP governments at the Centre and the state will continue to protect Jharkhand's 'jal', jungle and 'zameen' (water, forest and land), no matter what the opposition says.

The state has made efforts to curb naxalism in the state and will continue to fight against the menace," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.