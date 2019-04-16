App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt taken measures to weed out unscrupulous elements: PM Narendra Modi in Odisha

Addressing a rally here in western Odisha, he said, "Only 15 paise of a rupee would reach the poor during the UPA rule, the rest was swindled by unscrupulous elements."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday insisted that his government has taken measures to weed out middlemen from the system to ensure that the "entire funds flowing from the Centre percolates to the poor".

Addressing a rally here in western Odisha, he said, "Only 15 paise of a rupee would reach the poor during the UPA rule, the rest was swindled by unscrupulous elements."

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said the grand old party, during its rule, was embroiled in multiple controversies and scams.

"People have seen a helpless and corrupt government in the past amid rampant corruption charges in the form of sugar scams, ration scams and urea scandal.

related news

"This chowkidar (watchman) has taken concrete steps to ensure that the entire fund flowing from the Centre percolates to the people," he said.

Slamming the BJD government over mining and chitfund scams, the prime minister said the Naveen Patnaik-led party is only worried about personal gains.

"How can they (BJD) think of common people when all they do is protect those involved in chitfund and mining scams. It is the Modi government that amended decades-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilized for the development of local infrastructure," he claimed.

The Congress and its 'malamilawati' friends desperately want to oust this 'chowkidar because of the BJP's onslaught on corruption, he stated.

"The country was hit by corruption for years since Independence. It is the BJP government that put a brake on these corrupt practices," the PM asserted.

Sharing his plans for the country, Modi said the BJP government, if re-elected to power at the Centre, will set up separate fisheries and 'jal shakti' ministries.

"The jal shakti ministry will end the water crisis in the country by ensuring that water from the rivers and the seas reach the poor and the needy. We will also launch schemes for the welfare of fishermen folk," he added.

Polling for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP has fielded Nitesh Ganga Deb, is scheduled to be held in the third phase on April 23.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Declare TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 on Apri ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.