App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt succeeded in changing people's perception of UP in 3 years: CM Adityanath

Citing "improvement" in law-and-order as one of the achievement, he claimed that no riot has taken place in the state and the crime rate was on the decline.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Setting a record of being the first BJP chief minister to complete three straight years in office in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that his government has succeeded in changing people's perception of the state and took in on the path of development, trust and good governance.

Citing "improvement" in law-and-order as one of the achievement, he claimed that no riot has taken place in the state and the crime rate was on the decline.

Mentioning closure of illegal slaughter house and setting up anti-romeo squads for women security as its achievements, Adityanath observed that his government has turned challenges into opportunities.

Close

The chief minister also asserted that the state was number one in implementation of central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya.

related news

"In the past three years, the BJP government in the state has succeeded in changing the perception of the state. We have taken the state on the path of development, trust and good governance due to guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said at a press conference here.

He also mentioned the successful organisation of Kumbh Mela, in which 24.56 crore people participated and "set example as unique event for world".

About the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "In this biggest state of the country, the government has succeeded in maintaining law and order which was in a very poor state during previous regimes. There is no riot in the state and crime is on the decline."

"I am glad to tell you that in areas where the state was did not figure in the past, is now number one due to efforts of our government," he said.

About road connectivity, the chief minister told the press conference that 40 per cent work on the Purvanchal expressway has been completed and is expected to be opened for public by the end of this year.

"Work on Bundelkhand expressway has started and will be completed by end of next year. Work on Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Allahabad is also underway. All the three expressways will give new heights to the Indian economy," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Adityanath #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.