BJP govt seems to be in 'mood to sleep': Priyanka Gandhi on price rise

"Price rise is troubling people. Onion has crossed Rs 200 in many places. Petrol has crossed Rs 75. The BJP government still seems to be in the mood to sleep," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over the issue of price rise, alleging that the BJP government seems to be "in a mood to sleep". The Congress general secretary said onion is selling at over Rs 200 a kg in many places while petrol price has crossed Rs 75-mark.
"Price rise is troubling people. Onion has crossed Rs 200 in many places. Petrol has crossed Rs 75. The BJP government still seems to be in the mood to sleep," she said in a tweet in Hindi.The Congress has been attacking the government over the state of the economy, alleging that steps such as demonetisation and GST have hampered growth.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:50 pm