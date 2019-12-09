App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt seems to be in 'mood to sleep': Priyanka Gandhi on price rise

"Price rise is troubling people. Onion has crossed Rs 200 in many places. Petrol has crossed Rs 75. The BJP government still seems to be in the mood to sleep," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over the issue of price rise, alleging that the BJP government seems to be "in a mood to sleep". The Congress general secretary said onion is selling at over Rs 200 a kg in many places while petrol price has crossed Rs 75-mark.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the state of the economy, alleging that steps such as demonetisation and GST have hampered growth.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

