App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt pushed country into financial emergency: Congress

The Reserve Bank of India had on Monday approved the transfer of a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting the BJP-led regime's prospect of stimulating the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of forcefully taking Rs 1,76 lakh crore from the RBI to hide a "grave" economic slowdown and claimed that it had pushed the country into a "financial emergency".

The Reserve Bank of India had on Monday approved the transfer of a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting the BJP-led regime's prospect of stimulating the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

"RBI's emergency fund is at a six-year low as the BJP government has forcefully taken Rs 1,76,000 crore from the RBI to hide its failures and grave economic slowdown," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging a media report on the central bank's emergency fund.

Close

"The BJP government has pushed the country into a financial emergency," he said.

related news

In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson also pointed out to the rising number of bank frauds.

"'Loot & Scoot' in 'New India' as a complicit BJP govt looks the other way and common man is taxed!" he said.

According to the RBI annual report, the number of cases of frauds reported by banks saw a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year basis in 2018-19, with the amount involved increasing by 73.8 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore from Rs 41,167 crore reported in the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:10 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.