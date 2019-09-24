App
Politics
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh has no control over crime: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress general secretary also posted a media report on Twitter which claimed that in the last 22 days there have been 12 shooting incidents and four killings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying there had been a rise in criminal incidents and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was unable to rein in crime.

"You try to match the claims and reality of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Every day the BJP government is going around beating drums about making the state crime-free, whereas the truth is 12 shootings, 4 killings in 22 days. Atrocities on women," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The state government has no control over crime, she said.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

