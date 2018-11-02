App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt in Chhattisgarh took no action against chit fund companies: Congress

As many as 161 chit fund companies in the state are accused of cheating investors of a total of Rs 5,000 crore, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this month, did not act against chit fund companies which duped investors to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the last nine years. Around one crore people lost their hard-earned money in these scams, the opposition party alleged.

As many as 161 chit fund companies in the state are accused of cheating investors of a total of Rs 5,000 crore, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference here.

He alleged that the dubious firms were shielded by the BJP government.

As many as 310 FIRs were registered against chit fund companies in the state but no action was taken in any of these cases and no victim ever got back a single rupee, Surjewala claimed.

related news

Even the banned chit fund companies were allowed to operate in Chhattisgarh, he alleged.

Offices of some of the chit fund companies were sealed when people complained, but these firms soon resumed operations, thanks to the political patronage they enjoyed, the Congress spokesperson said.

Over 50 agents of chit fund companies allegedly committed suicide while some were killed, but the government did nothing, he alleged.

A Congress government will conduct a time-bound probe into all this, Surjewala said.

He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his photograph in front of the gigantic monument of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which the latter inaugurated in Gujarat's Narmada district on Wednesday.

"He was trying to prove as if he was greater than Sardar Patel. No one can replace Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel and no one can be bigger than them," Surjewala said.

"If he (Modi) wants to become as great as Sardar Patel, then (he should) quit the politics of dividing the country, quit the language of hatred and jealousy," the Congress spokesperson said.

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and November 20, respectively.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:15 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #BJP #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.