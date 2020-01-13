BJP govt has let loose 'reign of oppression', says Sonia Gandhi after opposition party meet on CAA

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has let loose a "reign of oppression" and that the government is "spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines".

"There's unprecedented turmoil. Constitution is being undermined and instruments of governance being misused," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the Opposition party meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"There have been nation-wide protests by youth supported by citizens. Immediate cause is CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger, which is now out in the open," Gandhi said, adding that the "response of the police in UP and Delhi" to the protests "has been shockingly partisan and brutal".

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have misled the people. They've contradicted their own statements of only weeks ago, and continue with their provocative statements while remaining insensitive to the state suppression and violence that is increasingly becoming commonplace," Gandhi said, adding that the nation "watched in horror" as "BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU".

"Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for its inability to govern&provide security to people," Gandhi said, according to the news agency.

Those who remained absent

The meet, which was attended by over 20 parties, including Congress, made headlines for the exclusions. Major regional parties, such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), among others, chose to keep away from the meet for various reasons.

Surprisingly, even Congress' long-time ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) kept away from the meet, reportedly because it was miffed with Congress on various local issues in Tamil Nadu.

The Grand Old Party's Maharashtra ally, Shiv Sena, also skipped the meeting, reportedly because it had not received an invitation for it.