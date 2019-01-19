App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt failed on all fronts: N Chandrababu Naidu

'The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country,' Naidu said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on January 18 that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.

"The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," Naidu said after reaching here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally on January 19.

"We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the Telugu Desam Party chief said.

When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Naidu said, "Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 10:05 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.