BJP govt failed on all fronts: N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on January 18 that the Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.

"The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," Naidu said after reaching here to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally on January 19.

"We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the Telugu Desam Party chief said.

When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Naidu said, "Tomorrow is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019.