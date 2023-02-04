English
    BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

    Citing a news report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre, Kejriwal advised the Narendra Modi government not to meddle in others’ work.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP government at the Centre of ”fighting with everyone”, including states, judges, farmers as well as traders.

    Citing a news report on the Collegium system of appointment of judges becoming a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre, Kejriwal advised the Narendra Modi government not to meddle in others’ work.

    ”Why does the central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don’t interfere in other’s work,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The AAP government in Delhi is involved in a running battle with the Centre-appointed Lt Governor over a range of governance and jurisdiction-related matters. Last month, Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs marched to Raj Niwas over an alleged delay in approving his government’s proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.