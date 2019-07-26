App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP government's silence on job losses dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Gandhi's remarks came after industry body ACMA on July 24 said around 1 million jobs could be on the line if the prolonged slowdown in the automobile industry continues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 26 cited a media report to claim that jobs of 10 lakh people in the automobile sector were in danger and asserted that the BJP government's silence on job losses was "most dangerous".

Her remarks came after industry body ACMA on July 24 said around 1 million jobs could be on the line if the prolonged slowdown in the automobile industry continues.

Priyanka Gandhi tagged the media report on Twitter which said auto parts industry is fearing that 1 million jobs could be at stake due to the slowdown.

Close

"Jobs of 10 lakh people working in the auto sector are in danger. People working in this sector will have to search for new job avenues," she said.

related news

"The silence of the BJP government on job losses, weakening trade and policies damaging the economy is most dangerous," Priyanka Gandhi claimed.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), which represents the auto component industry that alone employs around 5 million people, has sought a uniform GST of 18 percent for the entire automobile sector in order to revive the vertical which has now witnessed 10 months of continuous decline in sales.

ACMA president Ram Venkataraman had said considering the fact that the auto component industry grows on the back of the vehicle industry, a current 15-20 percent cut in vehicle production has led to a crisis-like situation.

"If the trend continues, the layoffs are inevitable and an an estimated 10 lakh people could be laid off," he said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:34 am

tags #ACMA #GST #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.