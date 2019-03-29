BJP government is anti-farmer, pro-rich: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring his constituency of Varanasi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 29 lashed out at the BJP, dubbing it "anti-farmer" and "pro-rich", and appealed to voters to oust the saffron party from power. Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring his constituency of Varanasi.
"The BJP government is anti-farmer, anti-forces. Farmers are reeling in debt," she said at a "nukkad sabha" here on the last day of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit. "The government's focus is only on helping the rich, making the rich richer."
The government has money for businessmen, but not for the poor, Vadra alleged.